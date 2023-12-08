Tesla’s Cybertrucks Appear To Have Problems With Charging And Breaking Down
by Trisha Leigh
If you’ve been keeping up – or even if you haven’t – you’ve probably heard a story or two about how Elon Musk’s Teslas have had more than their fair share of trouble on the road.
They’ve been creating all kinds of buzz about their upcoming Cybertruck, but based on this reporting, you might want to hold off on ordering one of your own.
Musk has said the Cybertruck is within weeks of beginning delivery, but he has a long history of over-promising on these estimates.
One of the most recent negative reports was found on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, and described witnessing a Cybertruck being towed away after failing to charge up at a certified station.
And if you can’t charge your truck at a Supercharger station, how exactly are you supposed to be able to drive it?
This definitely isn’t the first instance of a broken Cybertruck, either – one was seen flashing its hazard lights on the side of a California highway, and at least one other was spotted abandoned on the side of the interstate last summer.
A Tesla Cybertruck was found seemingly broken down on the side of the road in Los Altos Hills.
Now before Cybertruck haters call for the truck to be doomed, it is quite normal for vehicles to break down during test programs. pic.twitter.com/NzKqF2wPy1
— Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) August 11, 2023
Despite all of these sightings there’s a lot we don’t know about the Tesla Truck.
The company hasn’t released details about its configurations, how far it can go on a charge, its towing capacity, or even the sticker price.
Still, there are those ready to commit to buying one.
For what it’s worth, the estimated price tag will probably be north of $40k.
