December 7, 2023 at 12:55 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 765

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 765

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Crashed my own house party because nobody came
Pole dancer
Things that make you go “hmm”
A spherical ripple colliding inside a cube
Let’s admit it, jellyfish are aliens
Blueberry harvesting tool
Normal day in the shared office kitchen
What the world needs now
Model posing for billboard painters
Someone messed up…big time
How $20 turns into $80
Ice tree in Canada
‘Cause that’s what you’re supposed to do
The TV channel struggle was real
A dream
Tesla coil
Collapse!
Hasn’t moved in over a year
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Was This Woman Wrong To Insist On Splitting The Bill On A Date?
The Forgotten Vault Where Michelangelo Hid and Sketched For Months
How to Be Frugal Without Wasting Your Time
Could humans have babies in space safely? Here’s what we know.
Jason Mraz ‘Can’t Believe’ His Career Has Led Him to ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Endangered sea turtles build hundreds of nests on the Outer Banks
Why Can’t We Give Up the Ghosting?
The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State
Anomalies Deep Inside Earth Are Wreckage of Crashed Alien World, Scientists Propose
13 People Share What They Think 30 Is Too Old For

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Report Volume 765

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter