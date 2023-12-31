December 31, 2023 at 6:52 pm

‘They try to get away with $200.’ – Airlines Are Legally Obligated To Give Travelers A Lot More Money If The Flight Is Overbooked Or Delayed

by Matthew Gilligan

This is the kind of information you need to know, friends!

A TikTokker named Jaron posted a video and talked to viewers about what they should do when flights get overbooked.

Jaron said that when he hears a gate agent at the airport announce that a flight is overbooked and they offer a low amount of money to people such as $200, he gets down to business.

Jaron aid, “I stand up and I yell, ‘Everyone hold, no one move. Legally they have to give you like $1,300. And they try to get away with $200, but if we all stick together we can raise that amount and we can secure the bag.”

Surprisingly, Jaron isn’t just blowing smoke.

According to USA Today, “For domestic flights in the U.S., airlines have to pay you 200% of the value of your one-way ticket up to $775 if you arrive at your destination one to two hours past your originally scheduled itinerary, or 400% of the one-way ticket price, up to $1,550 if your arrival delay is longer than two hours.”

“For international flights departing the U.S., the 200% or $775 compensation window is up to four hours, with 400% up to $1,550 compensation owed for a delay of more than four hours.”

I had no idea!

Take a look at his video.

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person shared what they’re willing to settle for.

These viewers debated about how high these vouchers can actually go.

And these TikTokkers talked about the legality of this issue.

I’ve never gotten lucky like that before…

Maybe one day…

