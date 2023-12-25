‘Think Lady Gaga type of clothes.’ – Dad Refused To Stop Dressing In Outrageous Clothing, And His Son Is Getting Bullied As A Result
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s always heartbreaking to hear about a young kid who gets bullied…and it’s even worse when they get bullied because of their parents.
And the person who wrote this story on Reddit didn’t hold back when they told their brother they think HE is the reason for their son’s problems with bullies.
Was he out of line?
Let’s see exactly what’s going on here…
AITA for telling my brother the reason his kid is bullied and unpopular is due to him?
“My brother is the type of person who decides to be their true self without anyone’s opinions.
He expresses this a ton with clothes, he will wear outrageous stuff often and his job is online so he wears his clothes often.
Think Lady Gaga type of clothes.
One day he is in a dress and the next he is wearing skin suit.
But there’s an issue…
This wasn’t a problem until recently, when he started to drop off his son for carpool.
My daughter goes to the same school and I used to drive both of them. Ever since he started to do this he just embarrassed his kid.
My daughter refuses to carpool with him and wakes up early for the bus.
Now what I got from my daughter is he is known as the kid with the weird dad and bullied for it.
She also informed me that she will not be helping him since she doesn’t want it coming onto her since it’s her uncle.
I’m a little disappointed she won’t stand up to them but I also don’t blame her for not wanting to get involved.
They let their brother know what was really up!
It was bad today and my brother called me ranting that my daughter should stand up for him.
I told him the reason his kid is bullied is due to him and he needs to send him on the bus or stop embarrassing him.
He’s mad I blame him and being against his artist freedom.
He thinks I am a huge jerk.”
And here’s how Reddit users reacted.
One person said they’re NTA and that his brother might be a failure as a parent.
Another individual said they’re NTA but they think the damage is already done.
One reader has a plan of action.
This person thinks this could get even worse.
And one reader said they’re brother sounds really selfish.
I think this guy needs a wake-up call.
But will he listen…?
