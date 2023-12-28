Teenager Got Their Step Brother Thrown in Jail After He Destroyed Their Clothes. – ‘I couldn’t stop smiling.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Jail time over some clothes?
Just what the heck is going on here?!?!
Well, we are talking about Reddit’s “Pro Revenge” page, so you know it’s gotta be good.
The person who wrote it was a teenager when this all went down…
Destroy my clothes? Enjoy your time in jail.
“So this happened when I was 14/15. My mother was married to a man who had an adult son from a previous marriage – I think he was mid-20s.
This guy was…interesting…
He lived the hippie life – literally on the streets by choice, and about once a year or so he would hitchhike his way to our house with his friends, do copious amounts of laundry and weed, and generally just take over as if it was their house. They even left the gas burners on once because they “forgot” they turned the stove on.
Anyhow, like any teenage girl, I was obsessed with my clothes. I had laundry sitting in the dryer, including these awesome corduroy pants I had only worn once. Step-bro and friends are doing laundry and instead of doing something normal like moving my stuff aside or putting it in my room, they decide, “oh man it would be so dope to cut these up and make like a sweet cape!” So that’s what they did.
Then they saw it.
I saw step-bro wearing this “cape” and recognized the material. “Are those my pants?!?!?” I exclaimed. “They were in the laundry, man, ya know, like finders keepers.” I was furious and his dad wouldn’t do anything about it. My mom was mad because she had just bought these for me and they were pricey. Mom didn’t like this annual visit anyhow, but to keep her marriage, she put up with it.
I wanted to get back at step-bro but he had nothing of value because of his lifestyle. Then I remembered I overheard my parents fighting and my mom had mentioned step-bro had got a girl pregnant, and the kid was like 2 years old and he hadn’t so much as given the girl a penny or even seen the child since it was born.
They decided to take action.
So the next day, my parents were at work, step-bro is hanging out, listening to music or something, I decide to call the cops. I wasn’t sure what to say, but I told the dispatcher I knew of someone who might have a warrant out for failure to pay child support (now before you say, how would a teenager know about that?
Well my birth father is a demon and was at one point nearly arrested for that same offense). The dispatcher asked the name of the person, I gleefully gave step-bro’s name and they confirmed there was in fact a warrant out for him. I gave my address and waited.
20 mins later, cops roll up. T
hey knock and I let them in, and lead them right to him, “he’s right here, officers!”
I couldn’t stop smiling.
They cuff him and take him off to jail.
And they got a bit of a surprise from their mom.
An hour later my mom calls the house after step-bro had used his phone call to call his dad, and I tell her exactly what I did.
She whispered, “good job,” but then pretended to loudly reprimand me as she was with step-dad.
Step-dad couldn’t get the fine and bail money together fast enough, so step-bro had to sit in jail overnight.
Still makes me happy 20 years later to remember seeing him being taken away in a cop car.
My mom luckily divorced that jerk and is now married to a very nice man.”
