Wife Packs Her Lunch For Tomorrow Before Anybody Has Dinner, And Husband Is Annoyed She’s Putting Herself First
When you’re married, you realize pretty quickly that people’s tiny (formerly adorable) quirks can turn annoying very quickly. You can rationalize all you want how they’re not a big deal, but sometimes the oddest things eat away at you.
For OP, it’s the fact that even though he is the one who spends time and energy cooking dinner every day – ready to be plated as soon as his wife walks through the door – she washes her lunchbox and packs “leftovers” for the next day from the meal he has prepared.
Normally, I’m the one who cooks because I enjoy it and I’m the better cook. When my partner gets home from work, the meal is usually ready or close to ready.
She sets the table (it’s just us, no kids) and usually she will wash her lunch box and immediately pack her lunch for tmrw straight from the stove.
This is done before we’ve even had a chance to sit down and eat the meal I’ve cooked.
I don’t know why exactly but this behavior really annoys me.
He’s tried talking to her about it, but she tells him she’s too tired to do it after she eats and she just wants to finish dinner and relax.
She says it’s because she’s tired after eating and doesn’t want to do it then, but I’ve pointed out that she can pack her lunch after she has washed the dinner plates and while I am putting the leftovers into Tupperware containers.
This has also happened once or twice when we’ve had guests for dinner.
To me, making her lunch plate before anyone else has a chance to eat the food feels like self-serving behavior.
She’s literally serving herself first.
He feels like she’s ignoring his feelings on the subject, even if they seem silly to her.
Maybe it’s petty, but it bothers me and when I mentioned it to her, she got defensive and said that I was creating a fake problem.
While it’s not a big issue, it is an action that makes me feel not good and she has the ability to change her behavior but refuses to.
AITA and this is not a thing, or should she wait until after we eat to pack her lunch?
I think this is going to be an interesting one for Reddit to weigh in on…
The top comment says OP should find a way to get over it.
This person thinks Reddit needs to give OP a break.
But maybe OP should spend a little time reflecting on why this bothers him so much.
They say it seems like there’s more to unpack here.
Some do agree that the wife’s behavior is odd.
What a weird thing to get angry about.
First world problems, y’all!
