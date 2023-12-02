Wife Ruins Husband’s Celebration Dinner Because The Restaurant Doesn’t Serve Food She Likes. – ‘I’m not fond of steak.’
by Trisha Leigh
One of the good things that supposed to be a positive for marriage and/or partnership is that the other person is there for you – your biggest cheerleader.
What happens, though, if your cheerleader’s words and actions are telling you two different things?
OP’s husband recently got a promotion that he’s been working hard for over a long period of time. The entire family, including his parents, were meant to go out to celebrate his accomplishment at his restaurant of choice.
My husband has been working really hard the last two years to advance at his company and he finally got the promotion he’s been after. I’m really, really proud of him.
His parents are too and wanted to take us all out to dinner to celebrate.
My husband absolutely loves prime rib and there’s only one place in our area that serves it so he picked that restaurant.
Her problem is the place he chose largely serves steak, which she only eats “very rarely.” She prefers chicken or fish, but after perusing the menu, decided those offerings weren’t to her liking, either.
Thing is- I’m not fond of steak. I’ll eat it but very rarely. I prefer chicken or fish. I looked up the menu before leaving and right now they have a limited menu.
The place had only one fish entree and two chicken entrees, and none of them sounded good for various reasons.
She tried convincing him to go somewhere else but he stuck to his guns because he never gets to eat where he likes.
I suggested that he pick someplace else so everyone can eat. He refused citing that we rarely get to go to this place but go to other places in our area regularly which is true, but those places have lots of variety so everyone can eat.
He suggested that I ask if they could prepare the fish or chicken without the marinades or sauces but I didn’t want to be difficult for the kitchen staff.
Then, he offered her some pretty fair alternatives.
His next suggestion was that I order dessert while everyone else ate entrees and then when we were done, he would take me where I wanted so I could eat dinner while he and the kids ate dessert.
Those weren’t to her liking either, so she decided not to go since there was “nothing she could eat.”
So I opted to just not go because I didn’t want to sit there not eating and not having a good time while everyone else was.
He went, reluctantly, but came home early with takeaway because he was lost as to what he was supposed to tell the kids as far as why their mom wasn’t with them.
My husband asked me to go so he could celebrate with the people most important to him. I told him no again and that he needed to get going before he was late.
He did go but came back a little over an hour later with the kids and they all had to go boxes.
He said he couldn’t think of what to tell the kids about why I didn’t go when they kept asking without lying or making me sound bad so he just got an order for them to go and let the kids spend some time with their grandparents talking in the parking lot.
OP doesn’t see why he couldn’t have just stayed and eaten, though he said explicitly that he wanted to celebrate with everyone important to him.
I told him he should had stayed but he said that I put him in a bad spot with the kids and that I knew he wanted everyone there and that I should’ve just gotten over my picky eating for one night.
I maintain if he really wanted us to all eat dinner as a family then he should’ve picked a restaurant with a more accommodating menu.
AITA?
Was OP wrong to prioritize her own diet over her husband’s happiness? Seems like a slam dunk for Reddit…
The top comment really lays it all out on the table.
This commenter agrees that OP is being super selfish.
Everyone is feeling badly for the husband.
They say it’s not really about the menu.
And that it’s time for OP to take a good long look in the mirror.
This woman is awful.
I hope for the sake of her marriage she takes these comments to heart.