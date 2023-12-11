December 11, 2023 at 12:56 am

Woman Shares Coffee Deal From 7-Eleven That Lets You Get Americanos, Cappuccinos, Lattes And More. – ‘Let me show you my secret.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@unashamedash

Who doesn’t love coffee?

Okay, now on to the next question.

Who doesn’t love CHEAP coffee?

Well, a woman took to TikTok to share her hack for getting a LARGE and CHEAP coffee from 7-Eleven.

She said, “Let me show you my secret” and pointed to a sign advertising $1.49 coffee.

She told viewers, “For $1.49, you can do an americano, cappuccino, latte, double espresso, mocha. Watch. This is amazing.”

Source: TikTok/@unashamedash

She didn’t add espresso to her drink and said, “No anxiety today” and then said to viewers, “Look at the beauty. Look at her. Perfect.”

Source: TikTok/@unashamedash

She also added marshmallows to her drink and her total after tax was only $1.61.

Not bad at all, huh?!?!

Source: TikTok/@unashamedash

Check out what she had to say.

@unashamedash

$1.61 can’t beat it! If you’re a coffee lover, this is great! Share your tips below for saving cash on coffee! #coffee #7eleven #fyp #starbucks

♬ original sound – Unashamed

Here’s how people responded on TikTok.

One person recommended a deal from Panera Bread.

Source: TikTok/@unashamedash

This viewer misses 7-Eleven…

Source: TikTok/@unashamedash

And one TikTokker has a 7-Eleven near them, but it’s not cutting it these days.

Source: TikTok/@unashamedash

Anything cheap is good these days.

Thanks for the tip!

