Woman Shares Coffee Deal From 7-Eleven That Lets You Get Americanos, Cappuccinos, Lattes And More. – ‘Let me show you my secret.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Who doesn’t love coffee?
Okay, now on to the next question.
Who doesn’t love CHEAP coffee?
Well, a woman took to TikTok to share her hack for getting a LARGE and CHEAP coffee from 7-Eleven.
She said, “Let me show you my secret” and pointed to a sign advertising $1.49 coffee.
She told viewers, “For $1.49, you can do an americano, cappuccino, latte, double espresso, mocha. Watch. This is amazing.”
She didn’t add espresso to her drink and said, “No anxiety today” and then said to viewers, “Look at the beauty. Look at her. Perfect.”
She also added marshmallows to her drink and her total after tax was only $1.61.
Not bad at all, huh?!?!
Check out what she had to say.
@unashamedash
$1.61 can’t beat it! If you’re a coffee lover, this is great! Share your tips below for saving cash on coffee! #coffee #7eleven #fyp #starbucks
Here’s how people responded on TikTok.
One person recommended a deal from Panera Bread.
This viewer misses 7-Eleven…
And one TikTokker has a 7-Eleven near them, but it’s not cutting it these days.
Anything cheap is good these days.
Thanks for the tip!