Woman Shows The Outback Bundle Gives You A Bunch Of Food For Just $109. – ‘The steak and chicken alone!’
by Laura Lynott
The cost of takeout is wild now and we all need a bit of a treat, especially after a hard working week but are there actually any bargains left?
@jennifere4 says there is and you could get a budget-friendly huge meal for $109 that could feed a family as a treat.
She showed her bundle and told her followers on TikTok: “A lot of people don’t know this but you can get an Outback bundle and you can get six steaks, six chicken, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, vegetable salad, salad, bread, and all the fixings for $109. Let me just show you.”
There’s the steak!
And that’s a lot of chicken…
She goes on to show all of her meal bundle but the internet is not completely impressed with the steaks and some people question if the meal is worth it at all.
She finishes: “Don’t do the cooking, let Outback do it for ya.”
Watch the full clip here:
@jennifere4
Here’s the internet reaction to the meal bundle and particularly those steaks!
Ain’t no love for the look of the steaks…
Those steaks again…
People weren’t excited about this meal.
That is actually an amazing deal.
Excuse me… gotta go get some of that.
