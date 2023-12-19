Woman Wants To Name Her New Baby “Daynger” Or “Tinkerbelle” And Friends Warns Her They’ll Get Bullied. Now She Won’t Talk To Her.
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna go on the record and say it: some parents these days are giving their kids completely ridiculous names.
There, I said it!
Whew, that was a relief…
But now it’s time to get on to the story: was this woman wrong for what she said to her friend about her upcoming baby’s name?
Let’s see what’s going on here!
AITA for telling my pregnant friend that her kid was going to get bullied for the name she plans on using?
“One of my friends found out she was pregnant a few months ago, and she’s really excited to be a mother.
There’s one issue…
I’m happy for her and think she’d make a good mom.
There’s one problem; she wants her baby’s name to be unique and special, but the way she’s going about it is terrible.
What I mean is, the name she plans on using is awful.
Wait for it…
If it’s a boy, she’s going to name him “Daynger.” Yes, spelled like that to be unique.
If it’s a girl, she’s going to name her “Tinkerbelle”.
I wish I was joking.
I asked her if she was 100% sure, and suggested if she was dead set on those names to make them the kid’s middle name.
She was honest with her.
When she asked why, I told her flat out that the child would get bullied if she named them that.
I know just how terrible kids can be; I got bullied for my name, and changed it when I was 19.
She got really upset and told me I was being unsupportive and I was a bad friend.
She’s been ignoring my texts ever since, and it’s been more than a week.
I’m starting to feel kind of guilty over what I said.
AITA?”
This is what people had to say.
This person said she’s NTA…and she referenced a song.
Another Reddit user said her friend sounds self-centered.
This reader agreed and shared their thoughts.
One Reddit user said it all!
And one person said she’s NTA and that this name is weird.
Uh oh, I don’t know how much longer these two are going to be friends.
What do you think?
