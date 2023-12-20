Woman’s Dad Falls Asleep On The Floor Of An Airplane, And People Are Seriously Laughing
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that’s kind of gross.
In fact, I think pretty much all parts of airplanes are gross and the floor is something you absolutely wouldn’t want to get too familiar with.
But not everyone feels that way, apparently!
A woman named Natalie posted a TikTok video that begins with a shot of her dad and the text overlay, “You have your airport dad, [but] I have my Asian dad.”
The video then showed Natalie’s dad snoozing on the floor of the airplane in the foot space below a row of seats.
Now, that’s using your head!
Natalie said that the flight lasted 15 hours, so can you really blame the guy…?
Check out the video.
@bynataliebright
more room for everybody. #flyingeconomy#fligh5#asiandadsbelike
And here’s what people had to say.
This person said they’re gonna do this.
Another individual said what a lot of us are thinking.
And this viewer thinks was pretty gross.
I don’t think I’d ever sleep on the floor of a plane, but to each their own.
You do you!
