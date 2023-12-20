December 20, 2023 at 9:49 am

Woman’s Dad Falls Asleep On The Floor Of An Airplane, And People Are Seriously Laughing

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@bynataliebright

Well, that’s kind of gross.

In fact, I think pretty much all parts of airplanes are gross and the floor is something you absolutely wouldn’t want to get too familiar with.

But not everyone feels that way, apparently!

A woman named Natalie posted a TikTok video that begins with a shot of her dad and the text overlay, “You have your airport dad, [but] I have my Asian dad.”

Source: TikTok/@bynataliebright

The video then showed Natalie’s dad snoozing on the floor of the airplane in the foot space below a row of seats.

Now, that’s using your head!

Source: TikTok/@bynataliebright

Natalie said that the flight lasted 15 hours, so can you really blame the guy…?

Check out the video.

@bynataliebright

more room for everybody. #flyingeconomy#fligh5#asiandadsbelike

♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

And here’s what people had to say.

This person said they’re gonna do this.

Source: TikTok/@bynataliebright

Another individual said what a lot of us are thinking.

Source: TikTok/@bynataliebright

And this viewer thinks was pretty gross.

Source: TikTok/@bynataliebright

I don’t think I’d ever sleep on the floor of a plane, but to each their own.

You do you!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter