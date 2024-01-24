Alarm Company Wouldn’t Stop Hounding Company To Install A New System, So They Got Revenge By Finally Telling Them To Come On By
by Trisha Leigh
One of the more frustrating things about dealing with salespeople is when you tell them yes, but not right now, and they annoy you so badly you want to cancel the thing altogether.
OP owns a business and wanted her alarm company to move to a new location with her.
A few years ago, I was moving my business to a new location that needed 6 months to be built out.
I informed out current alarm company a few months before the move that we’d be moving services which for whatever reason they couldn’t do.
I had to open a new site on the account and then I could close the old when after the move. Sure, that’s fine.
That said, the internet wasn’t installed so she needed to defer.
They got all the details and sold me the newer system that would be connected to the internet so I could monitor it from my phone. Sounds great.
So they told me they could install it next week but I had to have the internet setup and running before they could do it.
I informed them the phones lines and internet would not be installed until later as I didn’t want to pay for services we were not using and I would let them know when that was installed so they could come out for their install.
Everything satisfied, the call was complete.
They kept calling with appointment times.
A few days later, I started getting weekly phone calls from their installers telling me they were on their way to the new site to do the install.
To which I had to go through the explanation of the internet won’t be installed until later and that I would call THEM and let them know when that was done.
Each time they so “Oh, ok. Sounds good, we’ll wait to hear from you”.
But then the following week, it would repeat again.
So finally, she said sure come on by.
On the 6th week, I got the same weekly call from the alarm company installer. “Hi, this is Jim, just letting you know well be at your site in about 30 minutes to do the install.”
So this time I said “ok”.
We hung up and I went back to work, which was happening at our current location. No workers or work was happening at the new site on this day.
They weren’t happy, but message received.
About 30 minutes later I got a call from Jim saying the doors are locked and nobody is answering.
I said I know, nobody is there today and the internet won’t be installed until next month anyway.
At this point he starts getting agitated with me and asked why I scheduled an install for today and why I told him I’d be there when he called.
I explained: “I didn’t. YOU said you’d be there in 30 minutes. I said OK”.
Amazingly, the calls stopped and I called them a couple weeks before the move and they came out and installed just fine.
