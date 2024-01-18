‘Alright, this is just super, super weird.’ – Amazon Customer Gets Rid Of Her Alexa Because It Kept Talking To Her Husband
by Laura Lynott
Everyone’s seen the film Her, right? Where the guy played by Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with an AI assistant, Samantha.
Well, it kinda looks like life could be imitating art. This TikToker is freaked that Alexa’s been chatting away to her husband and for some reason knows her name….
The couple have ditched the device. It’s just freaking them out too much. Wild but loving this.
@cozylifewithbless told her followers on TikTok: “My husband and I are officially done with Alexa. I thought it was creepy enough that like a few months ago, whenever I was like ‘Alexa set a timer for five minutes’, she’d be like, ‘For Jess, here’s some recommendations,’ or like ‘Hello, Jess, welcome back.'”
And then Alexa got creepy…
“So, I think that’s like already weird that Alexa can recognize my voice. But then this past weekend, I was gone out of town, and the Alexa kept going off, and it kept like talking to my husband.”
She continued: “He was playing video games at 1am and he was like, ‘Alright, this is just super, super weird.’ And I have been seeing a lot of people’s videos on Tiktok about how their Alexa has been really creeping them out or doing some weird things.”
“And yesterday, we were just done. As soon as she was just speaking after not being talked to at all… I ordered a kitchen timer, because that’s the only thing we even use Alexa for is just like to set timers.”
“And yeah, that was kind of our final straw. I’m just curious. Though, is Google the same thing? Has anyone had any like terrible experiences using like a Google Home?”
Watch the full clip here:
@cozylifewithbless
alexa is officially evicted from our place! @Amazon Home
The Government knows all our biz in that case, even if we snore!
