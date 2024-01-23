Arrogant Woman Approached A Stranger And Said Her Service Dog Was Dirty. – ‘Unbelievably disgusting and stressful for me.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Service dogs are doing good work, folks!
And that’s why this story really got on my nerves…what kind of person does this?!?!
A woman named Katie who has a service dog named Bailey shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when she had an encounter with a “Karen” at a grocery store.
A woman approached Katie and Bailey and said, “Are you worried about his hair and things getting into the food? Are you allowed to bring him into places that sell food like that?”
Katie remained calm and told the woman Bailey is a service dog to which the woman replied, “Does he get bathed every day? Like, how am I supposed to know that he’s clean?”
The woman then demanded that Katie show her registration that Bailey is indeed a service animal.
Katie said to the woman, “One, there is no such thing as registration for service dogs in the United States. And two, I don’t have to show you anything.”
When the woman asked Katie what her disability is, she said, “It’s none of your business, really.”
This angered the woman even more and she said she was going to find a manager.
Katie told her, “Ma’am, he’s literally a life-saving medical device. Just because he’s a dog doesn’t mean he’s just a dog.”
Katie explained more about the situation in the video’s caption and said, “This whole situation made me so uncomfortable, I didn’t know what to say or how to respond. I shouldn’t be pressured to disclose my disability or be questioned [about] it.”
She also wrote, “The fact this woman felt the need to harass me over Bailey was so unbelievably disgusting and stressful for me,” she added. “I hate confrontation, and having to deal with this today was really difficult. After this, she literally followed me around the store, waiting for the apparent ‘manager.’ I ended up leaving without purchasing anything because of the amount of stress I was dealing with.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@serviceaussiebailey
All I wanted do was get groceries for the week. I can’t just leave my service dog at home because has fur. This whole situation really made me so uncomfortable, i didnt know what to say or how to respond… I shouldnt have to disclose my disability with anyone, nor should someone feel the need to harass those who utilize service dogs because they see a dog in places that dogs arent normally allowed. After this she literally followed me through the store waiting until an apparent “manager” could help her. I ended up leaving the store because of how stressed i was. I hate confrontation and this was the worst I have had in a long time. #karen #pots #cardiacalertservicedog #fyp #foryou
That woman seemed delightful, don’t you think?
That was a lie, FYI…
