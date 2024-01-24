Autistic Stepbrother Insists On Having A Specific Game Piece During Game Night, But Stepsister Refuses To Let Him Use His Condition As An Excuse
Not all problems are the life-changing type, but when you’re a teenager, lots of moments can feel like big ones.
And when (it seems like) your parents never take your side, life can get frustrating fast.
OP was getting ready to play a game with her family.
So, me (13f), my stepbrother (13m), stepmother (35f), my stepmother’s friend (f) and my dad (37m) were going to play a game.
I said I wanted to use the green piece (you know these little things you use to move forward in the game?).
Then the rest chose their color but when it came to my step brother he said he wanted to be green.
When it seemed as if her stepbrother didn’t hear her, she repeated herself.
He hadn’t heard me when I said I wanted to be green since he was in the kitchen so I (politely) told him I had already taken the green one.
He then said “no, because I am going to be green.”
I, once again, told him I had already chosen the green one and he hit me with the “I took out the game so I had already chosen”.
And when he tried to bully her, she stood her ground.
I usually wouldn’t fight more but since my parents are always babying my step brother because he has autism.
I have full respect for that condition since my half brother has autism, they just use it as an excuse for EVERYTHING.
I decided I wasn’t going to back down since I had already clearly said I was going to be green and he can’t ALWAYS get exactly what he want.
So I stood my ground and said “no, I’m green”.
He then said he wasn’t going to play and my response was just a simple “okay.”
He then ran off to his room and cried.
But her stepmother says she shouldn’t have done that.
My step mother then scolded me and was like “couldn’t you just let him be green since he wanted it so bad?”
And I know that this probably sound ridiculous and like a “kid problem” but I always back down and let him have what he wants since I know that it’s usually not worth anything to fight him because our parents will take his side anyways.
I just want to know if I overreacted and should have just let him be the green one.
PS. If you guys are wondering since I mentioned his autism, no he isn’t always the green one. He switches it up and if it would have been about that I would have let him have the green one.
