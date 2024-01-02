Boss Insists Employee Stops Leaving 5 Minutes Early, So They Comply And Get A Bunch Of Overtime Hours
by Trisha Leigh
We’re getting closer and closer to a world where employees are to be seen as humans and not cogs in the machine.
That said, not every manager has gotten the memo yet.
OP made a deal with his bosses in order to make his life easier.
First time poster to this sub, I’m going to preface this by saying I know leaving 5 mins early is sorta a privilege but I had gotten approval for this from my manager and her direct boss.
I leave 5 mins early to catch an earlier train that will get me home 40 mins earlier than the next train.
I had informed my boss and her boss if this two weeks prior to me actually starting to take the earlier train and both said yes.
I’ve been taking this train since January.
It was going fine until another manager stuck his nose where it didn’t belong.
Fast forward to today and all of a sudden my manager tells me I cannot leave early anymore because she has gotten in trouble for it which I found weird because both her and her direct boss had given me the approval already and it’s been good for months with no issue.
I then find out from a co-worker that a higher up in a totally different department happened to catch wind that I was leaving 5 mins early and told my manager to stop letting me leave early because “I’m not special and shouldn’t be able to leave early” to catch a better train for myself.
What really is the kicker here is that I come in 10-15 mins early everyday and I am never late.
But apparently 5 mins is too much of an ask so instead of leaving 5 mins early I am now leaving 15 mins later (which doesn’t affect me in any way because the next train doesn’t come for a while ).
Now, things might be even better, despite the later departure.
So now I’m racking 2.5 hours of OT every week between the time I come in early and stay late for pretty much no downside on my end because I’d spend that time waiting at the station regardless!
I wonder what Reddit has to say about this…
Some people really are just nosy.
You’re not the boss of me!
Seriously, why are some managers like this?
This is how you lose good employees.
They say leave no benefit unused.
I mean, I’d rather get home earlier.
But I guess more money is a decent trade-off.
