Boy’s Mom Said A Girl Couldn’t Win Math Competitions, So A Female Student Studied Hard And Got Winning Revenge
Girls shouldn’t win math competitions, so my son should win.
“I’m a high school student and this happened to me in 9th grade.
My teacher decided that I should compete in a math competition because she saw potential in me, I agree because she was my favorite teacher. I did not really care that much because I was kinda lazy at that time.
On the day of the competition, I saw a kid (let’s call him EK) boasting about how he didn’t sleep because he reviewed everything. I was annoyed but I didn’t really think much of it.
The annoying kid won…but she overheard a woman talking and it really made her mad.
The results came, sure enough he won. But I got second place, I was shocked and happy at the same time and so was my teacher.
Everything was all sunshine and rainbows until I heard this lady(EM)
EM: Good thing that girl didn’t win (I was only 2 points behind). This is a math competition, my boy should win. He studied really hard for this and a girl shouldn’t beat him.
I WAS LIVID. My teacher patted my back and told me to not listen to her.
When they announced that I was in second place EM started booing.
This woman. I couldn’t take it.
So I devised a plan.
It was time to get busy.
This competition happened every year according to my teacher, and in grade 10 there was a regionals competition after. I swore that I had to win next year.
The whole year I taught myself various math equations, and my friend helped me with everything.
I spent a whole year reviewing just to prove this entitled mother wrong.
The next year, I entered the competition, more ready than ever.
More fuel was added to the fire.
I saw the boy again, now even his mother is boasting about how ‘he couldn’t sleep knowing that he was gonna win again’ and that ‘he is excited about the regionals.’
Everything she said just encouraged me to do better.
The exam was kinda hard but I managed to answer most of the test questions while I heard EK said it ‘wasn’t that hard’. I was not confident that I would win but I was hoping.
The announcements came and they said only one got a score of 40 and above in every grade level. The EK was smirking, thinking it was him and telling his mom ‘regionals, here we go!’
But to his suprise, I won. The look of shock in EM and EK’s face was worth it. They didn’t utter a word, his teacher was just standing there, shocked.
She nailed it!
I gave them a big smirk and went up the stage. Accepting the prize and everything.
When I went down the stage I saw EM crying and saying ‘my boy was supposed to win, he was supposed to go to the regionals!’ And once I heard her cries of agony, the whole year of reviewing was paid off.
I got second place in the regional and I became friends with the guy in first place.
Overall it was a great experience, and I’m glad that I don’t have to see EM and EK again because there is no math competition in grade 11.”
