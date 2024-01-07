Cosmetologist Saves All Her Tips For 8 Months And The Total Is Impressive
by Laura Lynott
It looks like beauty could really be worth more than just a look, as this cosmetologist is raking it in in tips and has a jar full of cash!
Read right til the end to see just how much this girl’s saved – it’s quite incredible.
This is the kind of inspo needed at this time of the year and after watching @nicolefucci_ count her jar of cash and ask her followers to guess how much was in the jar, I’m about ready to save.
She told her followers: “Guess how much I saved in 8 months #money #tips #moneytips #hairdresser #cosmetologist…”
Some people were loving the fact she was able to save all her tips. But others were kinda jell.
I say be happy for this girl and her saving ways! Let’s try to emulate the best we can.
Here’s the full envy making first clip but you gotta watch the second clip to find out just how much she saved!
@nicolefucci_
Guess how much i saved in 8 months #money #tips #moneytips #hairdresser #cosmetologist #foryou #fuccigang #countmytips
And here’s the second clip! She saved an astounding $4,162.61! Wow.
@nicolefucci_
Replying to @Porshea Kaitlyn heres the total #money #tips #moneytips #hairdresser #cosmetologist #foryou #fuccigang #countmytips
The internet reacted with love and envy:
Some folk seem to think a thief could be after the jar of cash!
Others are green over this pile of green…
Ouch. That ain’t right.
