Customer Asked The Chef For A Meal He Would Only Serve An Enemy, But Wasn’t Prepared To Eat What Came Out
by Trisha Leigh
If there’s a rule of thumb that most people in society like to play by, it’s that you never mess with the people who are cooking and serving your food.
Of course, most of them never think about what might happen if that cook or server decided to have a little fun on their behalf.
OP has a favorite Chinese place and he likes his food spicy.
I frequent a local chinese hole in the wall restaurant a couple blocks from my work. I have been coming here a couple times a week for about a year now, and know the staff fairly well.
I really enjoy my food spicy, and always ask for it to be extra spicy, but today I was feeling like something a bit more extreme.
One day, he decided to ask for food so spicy it felt like the chef hated him.
So I asked for my Singapore Noodles extremely spicy, and then added in “tell the chef to make this for me like he hated me, and wanted me to hurt.”
He was not prepared for what they served him, though.
Well they took the “like he hated me” quite seriously.
When my food came out it was…repulsive. The meat was burned black and basically just crumbs, the vegetables were practically uncooked, and it was the saltiest thing I think I have ever eaten.
Well, I got what I asked for, and tried to eat it, when my server came back, and asked me how I liked it.
“Well, I think he might actually hate me.”
Thank goodness it turned out to be a joke!
Server laughed and brought me my actual meal. Apparently what I had gotten was just scraps that would normally be tossed, and the chef decided to have some fun with it.
Got my food to go (my appetite was gone from the few bites I had), and left a good tip.
It’s been a few hours now, and I still feel a little off.
Last time I ask for something like that.
Reddit’s got to get a good laugh out of this one, right?
The top comment is wondering about the spice level of the real meal.
This person thinks the chef is probably surprised he ate the joke food.
They even had some advice for him.
Everyone likes his relationship with the staff.
This comment was too funny not to share.
This poor man.
I bet they felt badly that he ate the ruined food at all!
