Customer Calls Out IKEA For Selling $1,599 Couch… When It Was $799 Four Years Ago

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@jilian.dee

IKEA has always been a frugal way of furnishing your home in a stylish, sleek and simple manner. The Swedish company has prided itself on offering these build-yourself furniture pieces at a discount.

But like literally everything recently, the prices seem to be a bit out of control, and a woman on TikTok named Jilian was here to confirm it.

The stitched video starts with a perplexed man asking about a couch’s price, which is now $1,599.

Shocked that it costs so much, saying “Are you serious??”

Jilian kept every single IKEA catalog from 2014-2021, and as she says:

“I know for a fact it’s gonna be in one of these.”

We see her flipping through them until she lands on it: $799

“That was the price in 2019”, she explains.

A 100% increase in under 4 years!? How is that even remotely possible?

Has IKEA forgotten that it’s not actually Jonathan Adler?

What’s that? Oh you don’t have to assemble Adler furniture by yourself?

Check out the full video here:

The story actually really continues in the trusty ol’ comments section.

One former IKEA employee even chimed in.

The increase in price wasn’t actually over a 4-year period. It was much faster than that.

We all feel it. Inflation’s grubby mitts all over our digital wallets.

A great conversation about it was sparked up by a few TikTok users.

While one person got OP Jilian herself in on the mix to confirm the veracity.

No couch no problem.

I think I’ll sit on the floor for a while.

