January 31, 2024 at 10:22 am

Customer Shows The Band-Aid She Found in Her Gordita Crunch, And Taco Bell Won’t Refund Her Because She Ordered On The App

by Matthew Gilligan

Fast food lovers, this is your daily reminder to thoroughly inspect your meals before you cram them into your mouths shortly after leaving the drive-thru…just trust me on this one, okay?

Here’s what went down: a woman named Hannah said she found something strange in a Gordita Crunch she ordered from Taco Bell and she took to TikTok to sound off about it.

Source: TikTok/hannahbryantt0

Hannah said, “This is some **** you see on ******* Twitter. Like I wish I was making this **** up. I was eating my ******* Gordita Crunch that I had just picked up and I bit into something that didn’t taste like a ******* part of the taco. I look down… it’s blue. What is it? What was in my Gordita?”

She was pretty fired up!

Source: TikTok/hannahbryantt0

Hannah then showed viewers what she thought was a band-aid in her food and the caption to her video reads, “the store wouldn’t even refund me because i placed my order through the mobile app.”

I can see why she’s so upset!

Source: TikTok/hannahbryantt0

Let’s take a look at the video.

@hannahbryantt0

@tacobell the store wouldn’t even refund me because i placed my order through the mobile app

♬ original sound – 🧸

And here’s how people reacted.

This person wouldn’t be able to handle this.

Source: TikTok/hannahbryantt0

Another TikTokker who worked at Taco Bell thinks they know what this is…

Source: TikTok/hannahbryantt0

And this viewer thinks she needs to get some money out of this.

Source: TikTok/hannahbryantt0

This is seriously the grossest thing ever.

Who knows what’s in that band-aid!?

