Customer Shows The Band-Aid She Found in Her Gordita Crunch, And Taco Bell Won’t Refund Her Because She Ordered On The App
Fast food lovers, this is your daily reminder to thoroughly inspect your meals before you cram them into your mouths shortly after leaving the drive-thru…just trust me on this one, okay?
Here’s what went down: a woman named Hannah said she found something strange in a Gordita Crunch she ordered from Taco Bell and she took to TikTok to sound off about it.
Hannah said, “This is some **** you see on ******* Twitter. Like I wish I was making this **** up. I was eating my ******* Gordita Crunch that I had just picked up and I bit into something that didn’t taste like a ******* part of the taco. I look down… it’s blue. What is it? What was in my Gordita?”
Hannah then showed viewers what she thought was a band-aid in her food and the caption to her video reads, “the store wouldn’t even refund me because i placed my order through the mobile app.”
@tacobell the store wouldn’t even refund me because i placed my order through the mobile app
