Daughter Wants To Protect Her Elderly Mother From A Scary Neighbor, But Is Conflicted If She Should Report Him To Authorities

Next door to an elderly woman’s home, a government owned house has become available.

My mum has had the same neighbours for 50 years. Her next door neighbour was in a government subsidised home. The lady has now moved to a long term assisted living facility, so her house is vacant.

One of our other neighbours has a daughter married with a few kids. They want the now vacant home as she would be directly opposite her mother and the house has a garden for the children.

They asked us if we would sign a petition to convince the government to house them there. This is where the problem is. Our neighbours are wonderful people. So is their daughter and grandchildren, but the son in law is a thug. He has tried to intimidate my extended family over a public parking space which he has claimed as his own. Screaming obscenities at us, revving his car like he will mow us down, and using his sheer size to stand over us to intimidate us.

My elderly mother is terrified of him, but because of how wonderful my neighbours are, she feels like she cannot refuse to sign this petition. She said she feels incredibly anxious about potentially living next door to this man.

As it stands, she will not leave the house or car if he is there, as she is so afraid of him. And at the moment, he is just there occasionally. But if he is living next door, she feels like she will be trapped.

Yes, I wanted to report him to the police, and to the housing agency, but my mum didn’t want to make him angrier, so she wouldn’t allow me. Would I be the jerk if I reported him to the housing agency anyway? I do not want my elderly mother to feel afraid entering and leaving her own home for maybe the amount of time she has left on this planet.

