Daughter Wears a Crop Top For A Job Interview And Mom’s Disbelief Is Hilarious. – ‘I get the job every time’
by Chris Allen
Every generation there is a new discussion about the previous generation’s fashion and art.
And this generation matchup is no different.
Except now there are cameras to catch some of the fun (and funny) interactions.
Lina on TikTok recorded the moment her daughter headed out the door to a job interview.
She had to stop her before she left to comment on what her daughter was wearing.
And the result is smile-inducing.
The daughter says, “It’s an interview. You like my outfit?”
Then proceeds to do a fit check in front of the camera.
Lina, the mom, tells her “Your belly is out”.
To which, the daughter flawlessly takes it in stride; posing for the camera.
After Lina tells her, “You don’t take nothin seriously,” the daughter responds with a smile:
“I get the job every time.”
Go nail that interview!
Check out the full video here:
@therealmsbanks_
A lil laughter on this Monday! While the 80s babies took life serious these 2000s babies playing in our face 😂 🤣 1) Her laugh at the end makes me feel like she laughing at me for dressing up for interviews to get a job! 2) This generation here!! Do NOT take nothing seriously 🫠🫠😭. Whew chile! Idk! I have been working since I was 15yrs old, started at McDonald’s and for that interview I was dressed for an interview ( no skin showing, very clean in appearance). Since 22yrs old in Corporate America I dressed professionally for an interview. Now, once I got the job how I dressed was another story BUT the point is I ALREADY HAD THE JOB. I know I can’t be the only parent going thru this struggle with getting your young adult to act like they have some sense and you’re teaching stuff at home 🤣🫠🤦🏾♀️ . Type “ME” if you’re struggling ..this is a safe space. #LB #SheMine #imgonnastickbesideher #professionaldevelopment #YoungAdult #TGIF #Work #iLaughed #Atlanta #Atl #viral #parenting #parentsoftiktok
Let’s see what folks had to say about this funny interaction.
One person remembers having to really dress up for an interview because of her mom.
One TikTok user was somewhere in the middle of interview fashion.
Another person tallied up a vote for the “Dressed to the 9’s” crowd.
Make sure to check out the follow-up here:
@therealmsbanks_
Well everyone been asking for an update. One week later, we back with a UPDATE!! She actually got the job y’all! I know ..I know..us 1900’s babies is punching the air! 🤣🤣 We literally wore business attire to even get in the clubs! Damn man! Ain’t this some bull 🫠 Anywho, they operate off of vibes! Tap in and put “VIBES” if you think that’s true. Lmao! #LB #SheMine #imgonnastickbesideher #professionaldevelopment #YoungAdult #TGIF #Work #iLaughed #Atlanta #Atl #viral
Hey you gotta love that confidence.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · employment, FUNNY, generational gaps, interview fashion, job interview, tiktok, top, video, viral