January 17, 2024 at 11:33 am

Employee Got Stuck In A Closet At Work For 3 Hours And Hilariously Documented The Entire Thing. – ‘I’ve lost at least 18 pounds probably.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@dadchats

Well, that’s embarrassing…

A guy named Dillon posted a self-deprecating video that showed him stuck in a closet at work.

Doh!

Dillon said, “I am trapped in a closet at work and don’t have any reception to be able to call anyone ’cause my dumb *** pulled a little too hard on the handle. It’s a Friday, so like no one is here.”

Dillon decided he might as well enjoy his isolation time and he said, “We’re just gonna record this in my camera roll, and if I survive, then it’ll be a really funny recollection of what happened. If I don’t survive, then it’ll be a really funny recollection with a dark twist.”

He ended up passing the time by showing viewers the items in the closet and playing patty cake with himself.

Source: TikTok/@dadchats

He updated viewers and told them, “I still do not have any reception… I’m very hungry” and he also added, “I don’t know if I should pee in my pants or if I should just pee in here.”

Dillon continued, “When I first started I was like, ‘This will be super funny and I’ll be in here for like 15 minutes, and then when I come out I’ll post and it’ll be so funny'”. Now I’m sitting here going like, ‘I miss that Dillon, I miss that naive Dillon.'”

Source: TikTok/@dadchats

In another update, he told viewers, “It has been 2-1/2 hours. I am drenched in sweat, I’m starving, I’m dehydrated, and I still really need to ***. I’ve lost at least 18 pounds probably, I’ve sang the entirety of ‘Danny Boy’ four or five times… I played Patty cake with myself a lot.”

And then, Dillon said, “As it turns out, the handle was broken on the inside, but not from the outside. All I had to was just push.”

Oh, boy…

Source: TikTok/@dadchats

Here’s the video.

@dadchats

Happy weekend to everyone except whoever made door handles

♬ Mountain House – Paola Santoli

And here’s what people had to say.

This person said he reminds them of a certain TV character…

Source: TikTok/@dadchats

Another TikTokker made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok/@dadchats

And this viewer was amused by his actions.

Source: TikTok/@dadchats

We’re glad he got out…eventually.

Bet he won’t make that mistake again!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter