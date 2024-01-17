Employee Got Stuck In A Closet At Work For 3 Hours And Hilariously Documented The Entire Thing. – ‘I’ve lost at least 18 pounds probably.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that’s embarrassing…
A guy named Dillon posted a self-deprecating video that showed him stuck in a closet at work.
Doh!
Dillon said, “I am trapped in a closet at work and don’t have any reception to be able to call anyone ’cause my dumb *** pulled a little too hard on the handle. It’s a Friday, so like no one is here.”
Dillon decided he might as well enjoy his isolation time and he said, “We’re just gonna record this in my camera roll, and if I survive, then it’ll be a really funny recollection of what happened. If I don’t survive, then it’ll be a really funny recollection with a dark twist.”
He ended up passing the time by showing viewers the items in the closet and playing patty cake with himself.
He updated viewers and told them, “I still do not have any reception… I’m very hungry” and he also added, “I don’t know if I should pee in my pants or if I should just pee in here.”
Dillon continued, “When I first started I was like, ‘This will be super funny and I’ll be in here for like 15 minutes, and then when I come out I’ll post and it’ll be so funny'”. Now I’m sitting here going like, ‘I miss that Dillon, I miss that naive Dillon.'”
In another update, he told viewers, “It has been 2-1/2 hours. I am drenched in sweat, I’m starving, I’m dehydrated, and I still really need to ***. I’ve lost at least 18 pounds probably, I’ve sang the entirety of ‘Danny Boy’ four or five times… I played Patty cake with myself a lot.”
And then, Dillon said, “As it turns out, the handle was broken on the inside, but not from the outside. All I had to was just push.”
Oh, boy…
Here’s the video.
@dadchats
Happy weekend to everyone except whoever made door handles
And here’s what people had to say.
This person said he reminds them of a certain TV character…
Another TikTokker made a funny comment.
And this viewer was amused by his actions.
We’re glad he got out…eventually.
Bet he won’t make that mistake again!
