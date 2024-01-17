January 17, 2024 at 7:28 am

Employee Shares The Bad Gifts He Got At His Work’s Secret Santa Exchange After Getting His Person Some Really Great Gifts

by Matthew Gilligan

Secret Santa parties are supposed to be fun, in theory.

But you never know when one of these celebrations might go off the rails!

And that’s what happened when a man named Rae attended a party and was less than thrilled by the gifts he received.

Rae said, “Now I see exactly why y’all are saying y’all are not doing Secret Santa anymore.”

And then…he pulled out a box of Pop Tarts.

He added, “What the **** am I to do with this?”

Rae said that the Pop Tarts were also expired, to add insult to injury.

And then there was a used bottle of cologne!

Next up was “a mirror from Dollar Tree.”

Rae said, “What the **** am I supposed to do with this? I guess you’re trying to say like I like to look at myself.”

He also received a Roku remote with a missing button and some Mambo sauce from McDonald’s…

Seriously…

Here’s his video.

And, in case you were wondering, Rae posted a follow-up video and said that he gave his Secret Santa partner a gold chain, cologne, and a few other goodies.

Check out what he said.

And here’s what people had to say.

These people were feeling for this guy.

Another individual can’t believe this actually happened.

And this TikTokker got screwed over at their event…

Well, that’s a bummer.

Better luck next year!

