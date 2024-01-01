Fiancée Doesn’t Want His Daughter In Their Wedding, So He Says She’s In The Ceremony Or There’s No Wedding
It’s hard enough to find a person out there you might want to share your life with – and if you have kids, someone who will love them the way you do.
OP thought he had found that person, and everyone seemed happy when he proposed.
I (45m) have a daughter (P) from a previous relationship. I divorced my ex wife on good terms and we share 50/50 custody of P. She is now 11.
After I divorced my ex wife I met my now fiancé (S). S and my daughter got along very well .
After 5 years in my relationship with S, I proposed.
That was before she began sharing her exclusive plans.
S was super excited and wanted to start planning right away. She looked at venues and started asking her friends to be her bridesmaids.
She then told me she wanted her niece to be a flower girl. Which I had no problem with, but I said I also wanted P to be a flower girl.
S looked at my funny and then said that she didn’t think that P would “fit the part.”
I got angry and told S that my daughter would be in our wedding. S started to become upset and said that the girls in the wedding were up to her and P wouldn’t be one of them.
I told S that if P wasn’t in the wedding then there might not be a wedding.
I stormed out and took P to get ice cream.
He is standing up for his daughter no matter what.
P knows we are getting married and told me she thinks she will look pretty I whatever dress S decides she should wear this broke my heart and I decided to text S.
I told her I would be staying at a friends to think this over. My MIL texted me saying I and over reacting and that my daughter doesn’t have to be in my wedding and I was and ass for saying that I would cancel.
So did I take it to far saying I will cancel? Am I overreacting or just being a good dad?
That couldn’t be wrong, could it? You know Reddit will let him know!
