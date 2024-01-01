Food Scientist Warns About Five Foods That She Avoids At All Costs, Plus Some Fast Food You Should Reconsider. – ‘Don’t drink raw milk.’
by Matthew Gilligan
There seems to be so much conflicting information out there these days about what food is good for you and what you should avoid that it’s nice to get some clarity once in a while.
A food scientist named Jen posted a video on TikTok and talked about five foods that she thinks people need to avoid.
The foods she talked about are raw oysters, candied apples, quinoa, raw milk, and alfalfa sprouts.
She started with raw oysters and said they “can carry a pathogen belonging to the vibrio genus and cause an illness called vibriosis.”
Jen then moved on to candy apples and said that skewers used to pierce apples can push bacteria inside and cause listeria contamination.
As far as quinoa is concerned, Jen said, “I just think it tastes like dirt.”
Fair enough…
Regarding raw milk, Jen said that consuming it can potentially result in E.coli and salmonella.
Jen also said that alfalfa is grown in conditions that are at risk of bacteria growth.
She said, “I know a lot of these foods people enjoy, but I just wanted to be informative. Also just don’t drink raw milk, that’s literally the only one!”
Here’s how people reacted.
A food microbiologist weighed in and said he agrees with her.
This person doesn’t understand the raw milk thing.
And one viewer shared a veterinarian’s perspective.
