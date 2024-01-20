January 19, 2024 at 8:31 pm

Girl Is Confused About Tipping Culture And Asks The Internet For Help. – ‘I feel really bad when I don’t.’

A puzzle as old as American eating culture itself: TO TIP OR NOT TO TIP.

That is the question. Whether ’tis nobler in the – oh my head already hurts.

And so does my wallet.

So do a lot of our wallets. And thus the question is forthrightly posed for a generation anew.

Abigail on TikTok is perilously lost in the fog of the multiple-choice iPad tipping screens, and we don’t blame her one bit.

She opens the video by saying “because I feel really bad when I don’t [tip].”

She’s young, navigating this seemingly random game of tipping like all of us do.

And she’s not wrong to question it.

“And I don’t know what the correct thing to do is.”

So she reaches out to folks who may have some good advice: the TikTok community.

Surely some people out there have it a bit more figured out?

Watch her confounding moment here:

Well if this isn’t what internet comments sections were made for, then I don’t know why else it would’ve been created.

One person has a pretty sturdy rule-of-law to go by.

While one commenter seems to be as fed up with the whole thing as we are.

Another TikTok commenter hit the nail on the head for everyone.

Ya know what, I like that:

If I don’t sits, then I don’t tips.

