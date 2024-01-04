Guy Has Whirlwind Romance With Romanian Woman, But A Friend Reveals She’s Cheated With 8 Guys. So He Gets Revenge.
Man, I understand being upset if someone cheats on you, but getting them deported?
Yeah, that’s wild…
But this guy must’ve had his reasons, right?
What is not up for debate is that this guy definitely got REVENGE.
Check out his story below.
Cheat on me and brag to your friends? Enjoy Deportation.
“I met this girl (22 at the time) while I (30m at the time) was working in a national park, and she was a housekeeper on a work visa.
It was a whirlwind romance.
We instantly hit it off, and within a month we were in a relationship.
We even had a solid long-distance arrangement, where we would visit each other on recreational visas in our respective off seasons.
I’d spend a few months in Romania or meet her at some vacation destination, then she’d spend a few months in the states.
This went on for about two years, and eventually the conversation came up with her family about possibly moving her to the States permanently.
Romania never really recovered from the Ceausescu regime, and political/economic corruption makes life pretty unpleasant for a lot of people.
Things seemed on the up and up.
Her marrying and moving to the US meant that her mom wouldn’t have to worry about her daughter having a good life.
I arranged for sponsorship, and proposed to her. It seemed like my dreams were coming true.
Then, about a month after she’s all settled in, I get a message from her best friend back home.
What followed were a year’s worth of screenshots wherein she bragged about conning me into paying for her residency, while she cheated on me with 8 different men.
In her friend’s words, “You are a good man and you don’t deserve this”.
He decided that revenge was in order.
So, over the following two weeks, I reported her to ICE and homeland security for a conversation her brother and I had over a bottle at one point.
He bragged about how he had done time in prison for smuggling weapons to Turkish terrorists, and how she had been his lookout on several occasions.
As you might imagine in the “War on Terror” days, this was not taken lightly. She was immediately arrested and deported, and put on a permanent no-entry terror watchlist.
Want to take advantage of me and cheat? Have fun never being able to come back to the States.”
Wow… when this guy got revenge, he got it ALL.
That’s pretty rough…
