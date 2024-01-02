Employee Gets Fed Up With Sick Policy And Ends Up With A Severance Package Instead. – ‘He refused to accept the note allowing my return to work.’
by Trisha Leigh
If there’s one thing people are all the way fed up with in America, it’s crappy leave policies at work. Sick leave, vacation, whatever – we are all entitled to our fair share.
OP almost never called in sick, which was good, because their employer didn’t really allow that.
I called out sick for the first time nine months into my new job with Covid. I avoided contraction for three years and caught it from a coworker.
I was told my position (HR/PR) was so essential that I wasn’t allowed to call out sick. (Our PTO was 24hrs sick/yr as the minimum required by state law.)
I received a write-up for calling out and responded with a concise detail of employee attendance records which proved myself in the 98th percentile.
I was asked to wipe my response from the records.
So, when they got sick again 3 months later, they were in for it.
Three months later I was hospitalized for pneumonia. I missed one day of work and upon return was sent home until I provided a doctors note.
I spent $75 copay to get a doc note that confirmed/cleared my absence.
Then, her employer decided to try to make things harder – and paid for it.
Mr. President refused to accept the note allowing my return to work until I provided another note allowing me to return to work. I could have spent the extra money but refused.
Mr. President spoke with his $250/hr attorney and I received a 14K severance and a promise to not dispute unemployment.
Reddit does not take kindly to this sort of thing, do they?
After all, getting sick is a fact of life.
OP doesn’t need to feel badly about it, either.
There are some places where the government is getting it right.
Honestly, people in other countries are appalled.
Y’all, something has got to change.
It just does. We can’t go on.
