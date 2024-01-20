Her $600 Dyson Airwrap Stopped Working 4 Days After Warranty Expired, And She Discovered It’s Not Uncommon
by Chris Allen
Our powered tools can be such saving graces in our day-to-day modern lives.
They offer convenience, speed, and at a usually affordable price; allowing us to save hours in our days performing tasks that were so very manual for generations past.
But what this has meant, is that sometimes we must become mechanical technicians for these tools.
Knowing the ins and outs of how they work, sometimes how they were even put together!
Some companies offer great warranty and return programs.
But sometimes they seem conspicuously put-together.
One woman on TikTok named Janelle noticed just that.
She explains the shifty manner in which her AirWrap suddenly stopped working.
“Mine died four days after the warranty expired.”
A bit too convenient for Dyson, no?…
Strangely, the same thing happened to another person’s AirWrap she saw online; in the same conveniently-post-warranty timeframe.
And then the same thing happened to her, she continues:
“It’ll turn on for a few seconds, then turns off again”
She’s tempted to get another one, but for $600 Canadian, is that really worth it?
Check out her full story here:
@millennialmatleave
Dyson Airwrap Dies 4 days past 2 year warranty 😩😩😩😩 #dyson #dysonairwrap #badluck
Let’s see if folks have had similar experiences.
A great discussion started with mixed reactions to Dyson’s warranty program.
One commenter espoused the virtues of the Shark brand.
I, for one, really like their products too!
While one person pointed out a great tutorial video to fix it yourself.
$600 for a hair dryer though?
Why do people pay so much for these things?
