Her Sister-In-Law Screamed At Her Daughter And Made Her Cry, So She Refuses To Visit Her and Her New Baby

AITA for not visiting my SIL and her new baby because I’m angry at her?
“I really need an unbiased opinion here, as I’m really angry at this situation and don’t know if I am genuinely being unreasonable.
I (f33) am a single mom to my daughter Ellie (f15). I’ve got a brother (m29) who’s been married for a year, his wife being Hannah (f28). They’ve been together for a total of 3 years.
A couple weeks ago, Hannah has given birth to their first child together. She’s welcomed visitors but I have no intention on visiting her and their baby because I’m angry at her.
I’m angry because a month ago, Hannah and my brother stayed at my place temporarily for a week. They were between rent leases and didn’t have anywhere else to go in the meantime. I wasn’t enthusiastic about them staying as my relationship with my brother has been complicated but I wanted to help them out.
On the day they arrived and on the day they left, Hannah had screamed at my daughter and berated her for very petty things.
The first was Ellie helped them bring their stuff into the house, and she left a pack of their soda bottles on the kitchen counter. They ended up being forgotten about until sort of dinner time and Hannah got all riled up because they weren’t in the fridge and warm soda makes her feel sick. She did say sorry to Ellie afterwards but it didn’t seem genuine and she just blamed it on her hormones.
The second time happened when I was at work. Ellie had eaten some fruit roll up snacks that were in the kitchen, which I do sometimes buy for her. These ones actually belonged to Hannah (which my daughter didn’t realise) and she screamed at Ellie and made her cry, telling her she’s useless and stupid.
My brother tried to calm Hannah down and drove her to the store to buy some more of the snacks. Hannah never apologized for this and pretended as if nothing has happened.
I confronted Hannah about this and she still hasn’t apologized. She said that she’s just heavily pregnant and on edge, and implied that my daughter has no manners and should’ve asked before eating the snacks.
Ellie is in the clingy teenager phase so she’s told me everything about how she feels about this. She doesn’t want to visit Hannah and the new baby and quite frankly neither do I. I can’t really look at Hannah quite the same.
I’d never scream at someone else’s child the way she did, even when I was pregnant and especially for such small things, and I’m struggling to understand why she’d overreact so much and be so mean-spirited towards my daughter.
My brother has been asking why we haven’t been over to visit and I explained to him it’s because I’m upset at his wife’s actions. He says I’m overreacting and babying my daughter. Our parents got themselves involved and told me I’m being a jerk and hurting everyone’s feelings.
AITA?”
