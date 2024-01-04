January 4, 2024 at 5:42 am

Her Work-From-Home Insurance Job Is Easy Money And She Has No Degree Or Previous Experience. – ‘I’ve made so much money.’

If you’re looking for a career shake-up, you’re going to want to listen to what a woman named Trice had to say in a video that went viral on TikTok.

Trice told viewers that there is “money to be made in the insurance industry.”

She told viewers, “I feel like a lot of people don’t know this, so I’m gonna put y’all up on game. Get a job with the insurance industry.”

Trice then added, “I’m doing my job for two and a half years now, and no experience, no degree, none of that. And I make more than an LPN in the state of Florida. I make more than some RNs in the state of Florida, and I work from home.”

Good to know!

Take a look at what she had to say.

And here’s how people responded.

This individual said it’s good money but a lot of stress.

This viewer weighed in and got people talking.

And one person said they’re just going to stay put.

No experience… and a nice paycheck?

Sounds like an alright gig!

