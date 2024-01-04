Her Work-From-Home Insurance Job Is Easy Money And She Has No Degree Or Previous Experience. – ‘I’ve made so much money.’
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re looking for a career shake-up, you’re going to want to listen to what a woman named Trice had to say in a video that went viral on TikTok.
Trice told viewers that there is “money to be made in the insurance industry.”
She told viewers, “I feel like a lot of people don’t know this, so I’m gonna put y’all up on game. Get a job with the insurance industry.”
Trice then added, “I’m doing my job for two and a half years now, and no experience, no degree, none of that. And I make more than an LPN in the state of Florida. I make more than some RNs in the state of Florida, and I work from home.”
Good to know!
Take a look at what she had to say.
@goofy_trice
Dont sleep on the 9-5 Jobs 🫠 #claimsadjuster #claims #insurancetiktok #autoinsurance #blackgirltiktok #insurance #fyp #wfhlife
And here’s how people responded.
This individual said it’s good money but a lot of stress.
This viewer weighed in and got people talking.
And one person said they’re just going to stay put.
No experience… and a nice paycheck?
Sounds like an alright gig!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.