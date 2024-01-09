Here’s How You Transfer Your Visa Gift Card Directly To Your Bank Account
by Laura Lynott
Some people waffle on about how to change the world on TikTok but this girl, she’s got it down and there’s no need to hang around.
@Lavitavirginia explained within seconds how to transfer a gift card over to your bank account, so you can save that cash, rather than spend it. And she’s been praised online for getting straight to the point. Fair.
She told her followers on TikTok: “Here’s how you transfer your Visa gift card that you got for Christmas into your bank account.
“You’re going to add that gift card into your Venmo or cash app, whatever. And then you’re just going to transfer the balance to your bank account.”
Well, if only everyone was so straight to the point. Now I just need a gift card, right?!
Watch the full clip here:
@lavitavirginia
Here’s what people thought of this quick advice:
