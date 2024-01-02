His Ex Stole His Money, Put Him Into Massive Debt And Forced Him To Sell His House. So He Got Revenge And Ruined Her Life.
by Matthew Gilligan
Nuclear Revenge, my friends…
That’s what this story is all about.
And the guy who wrote it wasn’t messing around!
But did it actually happen? People are suspicious.
Check out the story and decide for yourself.
Steal my money, take my house, put me into debt. Now it’s time for me to ruin your life.
“My ex stole from me close to 90k euros which I saved up for 9 years, and when I took her to court, I lost due to lack of evidence.
He was having a rough go of it.
At the moment I felt destroyed and lost it all. She even sued me for emotional damages and I had to pay 55k euros. So I was forced to sell my house and take a big loan from the bank. I stayed at a friend and helped me find some good lawyers. And we just found an amazing one.
In one day he helped me so much and even helped me get the info of who took money from my bank account. Something was wrong, 29th of June a transaction happened in my name. I never made it, I was not in the country at the time. Well would you look at that.
He came up with a diabolical plan.
I was ready to get back into court when I found out that she bought my house.
Well, I have a safe that I never told her about hidden in the bathroom behind the cabinet. Well she ruined my life, why not ruin her even more?
So I had an accomplice that helped me buy some drugs, worth about 400 euros and used a friend to hide it there.
The safe has a 4 digit code, that being 0000, never got to change it to something else. And before taking her to court again I had that same friend who hid the drugs turn her in.
It took about a week for the cops to receive a mandate to search the house, they found nothing in the first 2 hours, and they wouldn’t if my friend forgot to leave the safe cover open.
This turned out to be really bad for her.
That 400 euro worth of drugs are equal to a 5k euro fine and 12 years of prison. Well I’m not done yet.
Court time again!
I had my lawyer get the footage from when the money from the bank was transferred and also I had a document showing that I was not in the country at the time.
We also found out the account to which the money was sent to. The name was that of my Ex.
He got his payback in the end.
Well, look how the tables have just turned.
My lawyer also demanded payment for emotional damage, all the money that was stolen, the house and also money equivalent to 2 times the debt I had in the bank which is equal to about 140k euros.
The look on her face when everything came down crashing on her was totally worth it. And on top of the 12 years from drug possession she received an additional 25 years for theft and false testimony.
Enjoy it…”
Now it’s time to see how folks reacted.
This person isn’t buying story.
Another Reddit user has some questions…
This reader asked a question about this story.
One individual also doesn’t think it’s real.
And this Reddit user said this story inspired them.
That was a wild ride!
Good grief!
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.