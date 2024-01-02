His Father Was Terrible To His Whole Family, So He Agreed To Be His Organ Donor But Bailed The Day Of The Surgery
This is a tough one, folks.
I wanted my father to understand I wasn’t coming.
“My parents divorced when I was in first grade.
Not only did my dad disappear like Houdini. He stole my mothers ATM card to her personal account and drained her dry.
My mother being the saint she is didn’t even bat an eye. She still was cordial to him and never said a negative word about him. To me, my dad, albeit abandoning us was still my hero.
From first through fifth grade I had the usual abandoned by dad stories. Maybe one or two visits in a year and a fifty times of me waiting by the front window with my suitcase packed to go to his house and him never showing up.
My mom through all of this was supportive and never said an ill word about him.
So he still stayed my hero.
When I was in sixth grade my mother finally remarried and my father who only had a picture of me at 8 months old in his wallet went ballistic.
Did I mention he never paid child support?
He would use his father’s social (they had the same name) to get away with it. After my mom remarried, he let it be known that I was now my stepdads responsibility. He cut off communication with me until I graduated highschool.
He didn’t attend my graduation or send a card, what he did do was write me an email thanking God he no longer had to pay child support (he didn’t anyway). What really broke me was his ruthless and brutal attack on my mother.
Attacking her weight, looks, teeth, and blaming any perceived negative traits that I had, on her. For the first time I realized what an cowardly piece of **** he was. I responded in kind. He told me I was no child of his and that I was a waste. After that I vowed that I would hurt him.
Ten years later, my father, not interested in my wedding or my son reached out to me. You see he is a diabetic, and one of his organs were failing and he didn’t have long.
He’s too far down on the list and he needed someone in our family to donate.
I answered his email. I met up with him and pretended that I didn’t **** his guts. I went and got tested to see if I was a match. I was. Did the therapy and met with doctors and his therapist.
We scheduled the surgery. They day of the surgery we meet at the hospital.
I smiled in his face and let him know that I wouldn’t be going through with the surgery. I watched the confusion line his face.
“I just wanted you know that you’re no father to me and you’re a waste.”
I left the hospital and drive home.
My mom was pretty annoyed with me that I took it that far. My father is passing away and I will be attending the funeral out of spite.
And I will let everyone know what a piece of **** he was.”
