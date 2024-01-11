His Sister Promised To Lock Up Her Annoying Golden Retrievers, But When They Got To Her House She Demands They Roam Free
by Trisha Leigh
Some people love dogs.
Others can’t stand them and we call those people monsters. (kidding!)
There are also people in the middle, who enjoy well-behaved dogs or their own dogs but don’t have patience for the rest.
I would guess OP falls into the third category.
My sister has a pair of obnoxious golden retrievers who my wife and I don’t like at all.
I find they won’t leave me alone and are generally in our business.
We don’t want to be around them. I don’t let them at my house.
He agreed to visit his sister if she would keep her dogs locked in another room.
I hadn’t seen my sister in a while and we arranged a visit to her place where she could visit with her nephews (1 and 3).
On the phone I confirmed that she would keep the dogs in another room or have them at another location.
When she didn’t, he took his family and left.
My wife, kids and I show up after a 2 hours drive and the dogs are there and she is refusing to put them in another room. I told her you said you would.
She just responds its their house too and i’m not going to cater to you at the expense of them.
I stood there shook my head and said alright bye. She goes are you serious? Said sure am, got in the car.
Took the family to the park and did a little shopping in the area then drove home.
She continuously blew up my phone trying to get me to come back. When I asked if she was locking the dogs away she said no.
So I hung up. I got a ton of texts calling me an a—— and such.
Was he being a jerk? I can’t wait to hear what Reddit has to say about this one!
The top comment says OP did the right thing.
It’s never ok for people to lie or to trick you.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion about dogs.
After all, it was a pretty simple request.
Nothing about this situation sits very well.
What did the sister think would happen, I wonder?
Now she’s broken her brother’s trust, so that’s not good!
