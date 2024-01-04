Horrible Boss Enjoys Demeaning Workers, So They Hatch A Plan And Force Him To Resign. – ‘He likes to do his scoldings in front of all of us.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ll never quite understand managers who think that they’re actually going to get good performances out of workers that they treat like garbage.
How does that make sense?!?!
But you hear about it all the time…
And that’s why this story from Reddit is so darn satisfying!
This boss got the boot after workers banded together and made sure he got his walking papers.
Check out what happened in the story below.
Be abusive to employees, say bye bye to your job.
“My (former) boss was, simply put, an absolute creep. He was the type of person that had the ability to be so condescending while acting as if he was doing you a favour.
This guy was something else…
His condescending attitude was sometimes downright abusive and he seemed to have a particular problem with all of the female employees, he acted as if they were dumb and needed assistance with every step. He loves to scream at people regardless of how little their mistake was if their even was one. He was a slave driver and expected everyone to sacrifice their own personal lives for their job.
The thing that sparked this revenge was him telling me to miss my older sister’s birthday to come into work on a day that I already booked off. NO ONE LIKED HIM.
It was time to band together.
Me and all of my colleagues in the department (around 10 or so) couldn’t stand him being here anymore. So we did the protocol, all of us piled together the evidence we had of him not sticking to booked off holiday schedules, having inappropriate and sometimes abusive language and we brought it all on one google doc.
This was step 1.
Step 2 was getting a cherry on top, we did this by getting him to do one of his screaming tantrums at one of us.
We wanted this to be as bad as possible and the youngest and smallest girl out of all of us volunteered to be the bait.
He took the bait!
She made an intentional beginners mistake in her paperwork, something bound to get her roared at. And the idiot took the bait. You see he likes to do his scoldings in front of all of us to prove a point or ‘rule by fear’ as he called it. This gave us the perfect opportunity to film it from behind our desks and add i to the google doc.
Now you see, in our company there’s this really not well made email system. You can send an email to an entire department (and I mean ENTIRE) as long as you have it’s name and managers name.
But the thing about this was the fact that all of this information was completely and freely given to employees, this means that a person could send whatever email they want to the entire company including the CEO.
It was payback time.
So one morning at 10 am to ensure that as many people would be working as possible, we made a burner email and sent the google doc through an email to everyone in the company, it took a little while as there were many departments to get through but we got there in the end.
We gave the email the subject: (BOSS’S NAME) VITAL INFORMATION, (BRANCH NAME), (DEPARTMENT NAME).
Of course our boss received the email as well and you could basically hear the clutter from his office, as people all over the company were contacting him to ask him what the hell this was about.
HR did a light investigation into him and ‘took heavy disciplinary action’, as far as I know he wasn’t directly fired but instead he resigned. And a month after that we never saw him again and he was replaced by a new guy who was also an ******* but just less of one.
His expressions during the whole ordeal help me sleep at night.”






That’s what I call a happy ending.
Cheers to a job well done!
