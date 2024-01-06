Husband Becomes Annoyed When Wife Asks Him To Detail What They’re Packing. The Tables Turn When He Needs To Find Something Specific.
by Trisha Leigh
There has been a big conversation centering around gender roles at home and how hetero couples share emotional and physical labor once they’re married with kids.
Still, there are plenty of women around doing most or all of the heavy lifting.
OP is that woman, and carefully packed up her entire house in preparation for moving.
When we were packing, I numbered all the boxes and used colour coded labels for each and had a running inventory sheet for each box.
I packed the entire house by myself (well, the kids helped with their toys).
Her husband refused to be helpful, so she decided to have a little “fun.”
My husband didn’t do the garage till I forced him to.
I kept asking him what’s in the box so I could list and number it so we knew what was in it. He lost patience and said, “there are wrenches, screwdrivers and **** like that dear”.
He does this for multiple boxes. Saying things like “It doesn’t matter, it just needs to be packed” and “nevermind the list, the movers are going to be here soon.”
Etc etc. so I dutifully write this down.
It came back to bite him when he needed a specific tool in the new home.
Fast forward, we are moved into and renovating the new house. We are beyond stressed because there are birders and wallpaper that were applied by Satan, which delayed painting, which delayed carpet etc.
Hubby is looking for a specific tool. Asks me what’s in a specific numbered box.
I can give him specific details, but tell him, that’s orange, which is kitchen. You need blue, which is the garage.
So he goes over to the boxes labelled in blue with the garage stuff in it. There’s a pretty big pile. He knows that I can find stuff in the boxes I packed and asks which box is the tool he wants in?
I tell him he didn’t give me a lot of detail. He points to a box and tells me to read out what’s in the box. I read out “wrenches, screwdrivers and **** like that dear”.
He gets a little annoyed and asks about the next one. I say “it doesn’t matter, it just needs to be packed.”
I handed him my log, and just told him that’s what he gets for not cooperating. He had to go through about 20 boxes to find the right one.
I imagine OP couldn’t stop smiling to herself.
The top comment is delighted.
Some people have more questions, though.
This woman doesn’t think it was petty at all.
They say sometimes pettiness is unavoidable.
Other organized people salute her.
I think this is utterly perfect.
I’m going to keep the idea tucked into my back pocket.
