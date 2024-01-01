Husband Tells His Wife That His Mother Will Never Love Her, So She Should Stop Trying To Win Her Affection
by Matthew Gilligan
In-laws can be a tricky piece of business.
Some are loving and some are…well, like the woman you’re about to meet in this story from Reddit.
Was this guy out of line for giving his wife the straight dope about his mother?
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for telling my wife that my mother will never love her and to stop trying?
I have been married to my wife for two years and the best way to describe my mother is cold, she’s not rude or anything it’s just disinterested in my wife.
Why is this the case?
Well, this lady has been through it…
The best way I can explain my mom is that she is tired. She had a really hard life, doesn’t have much affection left to give and she rarely gets close to anyone.
It’s pure disinterest and she can’t bring herself to care about new people. She’s a retired old lady that just want to sit on the porch not make small talk with people.
I’ve explained this to my wife before and told my mother’s story.
His wife didn’t get the memo…
We had a little get together at my mom’s house. My mom doesn’t like it when people bring food, she works all day to make a spread and it’s like her thing.
She just wants to provide for the guests.
My wife came from work and she brought food, potato salad, etc. I stop her from bringing it in.
The whole night she is just bothering mom when she was on the porch. Asking her if she wants to go on a shopping trip, when my mom asks for some quiet she still talks on.
And then it gets rough…
When I was walking by she asked me to take my wife away from her.
This made my wife upset but I did it since I could see mom was getting close to the end of her rope.
We had a talk in the car about what that was all about, and she just wants to be loved by her MIL.
She is being nice so she doesn’t get why she doesn’t like her. I told her my mother will never love her and to just stop.
What she is doing is actively making her dislike you and to leave the women alone.
She called me a jerk and hasn’t spoken to me since.
Check out how folks responded on Reddit.
This person said he’s NTA and his wife should understand where his mother is coming from.
Another individual said this situation sounds ideal.
One reader has some issues with their in-laws…
This person said she should just avoid the porch if she feels this way.
And one Reddit user has an idea of what might be going on here.
Man, that was harsh…
But maybe it needed to be said!
