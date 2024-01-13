January 13, 2024 at 7:53 am

‘I know you wore this.’ – Retail Workers Share The Things Customers Do That Really Annoy Them

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@mxrinava

This sound familiar?

You buy a shirt, you wear it just one time, for like 3 hours, then on the weekend you go to return it.

Well it sounds like retail associates may have been able to tell all along. At least these two girls on TikTok sure are! Because they have a pretty funny list of annoyances they’ve collected in their time.

A real eye-roller for them: “No you can’t use our employee discount.”

Source: TikTok/@mxrinava

Continuing in the latest TikTok trend, the girls walk through their department, with a few more jabs.

“Of course you’re going to mess everything up just after I fixed it,” says one with tongue firmly in cheek.

Source: TikTok/@mxrinava

And the coup de grace: they know!

How do they know? Is this like secret agent training the rest of us aren’t aware of?

Source: TikTok/@mxrinava

Busted!

Check out the full video here:

@mxrinava

just retail girly things 🫶🏼 #whenyouworkretail #retailhumor #povretail #iykyk

♬ original sound – mariana

A plethora of retail workers chimed in.

Let’s see what they had to say:

One common saying seems to ring true for many.

Source: TikTok/@mxrinava

While doing basic math for customers seems to be a big thing in common.

Source: TikTok/@mxrinava

A group of 4 commenters had a lot to say about ‘going to the back’.

Source: TikTok/@mxrinava

I don’t know about you but I think I learned a lot.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter