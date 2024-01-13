‘I know you wore this.’ – Retail Workers Share The Things Customers Do That Really Annoy Them
by Chris Allen
This sound familiar?
You buy a shirt, you wear it just one time, for like 3 hours, then on the weekend you go to return it.
Well it sounds like retail associates may have been able to tell all along. At least these two girls on TikTok sure are! Because they have a pretty funny list of annoyances they’ve collected in their time.
A real eye-roller for them: “No you can’t use our employee discount.”
Continuing in the latest TikTok trend, the girls walk through their department, with a few more jabs.
“Of course you’re going to mess everything up just after I fixed it,” says one with tongue firmly in cheek.
And the coup de grace: they know!
How do they know? Is this like secret agent training the rest of us aren’t aware of?
Busted!
Check out the full video here:
@mxrinava
just retail girly things 🫶🏼 #whenyouworkretail #retailhumor #povretail #iykyk
A plethora of retail workers chimed in.
Let’s see what they had to say:
One common saying seems to ring true for many.
While doing basic math for customers seems to be a big thing in common.
A group of 4 commenters had a lot to say about ‘going to the back’.
I don’t know about you but I think I learned a lot.
