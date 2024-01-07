Landlord Doubled Rent For Registered Nurse And Now Her Family Is Facing Eviction
by Laura Lynott
So many people have had to endure the housing crisis and anyone that has, knows the literal emotional damage it can do to an entire family.
If you have a heart, it will break watching this clip from Australian nurse @jakkibrooking who’s about to be made homeless after her landlord decides they don’t want to continue with an affordable rental initiative.
The single mom told her follower on TikTok: “We’ve basically lived in my rental for six years. The house that I live in now is part of the NRA scheme. It was my first time renting, so they keep rent affordable for low income earners.
The pain doesn’t stop there.
“The house was recently sold and the new owners didn’t want to go ahead with the same income scheme. So, they’ve chosen to increase the rent from $300, which is what I’m paying now, to $630 a week. I obviously can’t afford to pay that.”
She breaks down telling viewers: “I’m a single parent. I tried contacting my real estate agent, trying to find somewhere else to go. My lease is up on January 1 and I’ve been viewing houses and I’ve been getting rejected for all of them.
“There was another rental available that was also part of the NRA scheme. If you transfer from one NRA property to another, it doesn’t count as an existing tenants. I’m a new tenant and there’s different income limits.
“And my last email to the real estate agent. I think I said something along the lines of I told her I have been applying for houses. I’ve been getting rejected for all of them. Like we’re facing homelessness from another place because I can’t afford to pay the $630 and her response to that was that if I don’t vacate the premises, January 1, then the owners can take me to court.
“I work as a registered nurse at one of the hospitals in Perth. I have a permanent contract. I just don’t know what to do at this point. This is literally so embarrassing…”
“We need to find somewhere for our cat and dog to go and rent a storage unit to put all our stuff in. Anyway. If anyone has any suggestions, let me know…”
Housing should be a right and no one should ever be made homeless in this world because rents are too high.
Watch the full clip here:
@jakkibrooking
The Perth rental crisis is hitting hard – landlords are greedy – real estates are apathetic. #perthrentalcrisis #rentalcrisis #homeless #singleparent #registerednurse #registerednurseperth #rnperth #nurse #perthnurses #perthsinglemum #rentaustralia #rentalcrisisaustralia @A Current Affair @PerthNow
