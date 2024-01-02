Loving Stepdad Has Had Enough With Bio Dad’s Bad Behavior. – ‘I’m the one who was in the ER with her until 1 am.’
Family is about more than blood and genes. People know this, which is why they’re willing to dump “blood” relatives who don’t deserve them in favor of a found family who does.
OP married when his (step)daughter was 3. It’s been a decade.
I (m39) have known my wife for 10 years now, married for 7. When I met her she had a 3 year old daughter (now 13) .
I always made it a point to treat her as I would my own kid and we became close pretty quickly, when she was around 4 she even started calling me daddy.
Her bio dad is less than present, a fact that suddenly came to a head.
Her biological dad comes in and out of my step-daughters life, she calls us both dad but she usually around home with my wife and I refers to him as his first name.
Well, last night she was visiting with her bio dad when I got a text from my stepdaughter wondering if I could pick her up. Well, I got there she was sitting outside with her bio dad holding her arm she came over to my car and told me she was messing around with a skateboard and fell on her arm, her arm was bruised, swollen, and hard for her to move.
I asked her bio dad why didn’t he call my wife he said I don’t think it’s that bad she’s just being dramatic. My stepdaughter just looked at me and said Dad can we just please go I’m in a lot of pain.
As she was getting in the car I told her bio dad see this is why I’m her real dad, not you… I actually care for her and her well-being.
Now, his wife and the bio dad are teaming up against OP.
Later that night my wife got an angry text from bio dad calling me an AH, and my wife kinda agrees that I was being an AH At that moment.
Daughter actually did break her arm but her bio dad wasn’t going to do anything about it… I’m the one who was in the ER with her until 1 am.
Also, I would like to add I don’t call her my stepdaughter instead I call her my daughter just for the sake of the post I figured it would be easier.
