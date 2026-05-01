“I Wanted to Do This”: Why a Teen is Heartbroken After Her Mom “Stole” a Special Gift-Giving Moment

Gift giving feels different when the choice is taken out of your hands.

So, what would you do if you had something specific in mind for a meaningful gift, but someone else made the decision for you? Would you appreciate the gesture and just go with it? Or would it be enough to make you lose your cool?

In the following story, a teenage girl finds herself in this situation with her mother. Here’s what happened.

AITA for lashing out at my mom for buying me a crystal to gift someone else even though I said I wanted to pick it out? I (17F) wanted to pick out a beautiful agate as a gift for my best friend’s grandma, and I asked my mom (45F) if we could go to a crystal shop to browse for one because she’s basically a crystal enthusiast. Instead, she buys one on her own accord (on whatnot in the next room over) without me knowing, and wanted me to gift it to her. I lashed out and basically told her ***!!!

Even after an apology, her mom was upset.

I had tears streaming down my face because it felt disrespectful that she would assume I would be fine with that, when she knows how particular I am about gift-giving. And then she got angry at me for being upset. And yes, I overreacted a bit, but I apologized for my outburst and explained why I was angry. Yet, she was still mad at me, so I texted her saying, “I am really sorry for how I reacted. I didn’t even realize how upset I got. I was just upset that I wasn’t able to be the one to choose or at least pick the agate for her. Knowing you, you chose a beautiful one, and I would love to see it. Again, I am sorry for how I reacted.”

Now, she’s worried she ruined their relationship.

The response I got back was, “It’s ok. I thought I was on a mission. I misread the situation.” That conversation was the second time I had apologized because my mom had ignored my initial apology and immediately shut me down. My mom and I already don’t have the greatest relationship, and we really only bond over spending money on crystals and gems. AITA?

Yikes! She had good reason to be upset, but that is her mother.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about their disagreement.

This person sees why she wanted to be included.

Here’s another reader who thinks she should’ve been included.

According to this comment, it was just a misunderstanding.

This reader thinks she sounds like a small child.

Her reaction was disrespectful, but she can learn from it and move forward.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a woman who refuses to share her college money with her stepsister.