Man Tries To Exploit HOA Loophole To Park His Boat And Block The Street, So His Neighbors Get Creative Revenge
by Trisha Leigh
Listen, no one has much use for HOAs, except maybe the people who have the time to gleefully enforce the arbitrary rules.
That said, rules are rules, right?
This neighborhood HOA has a rule that no vehicles are supposed to be parked on the street overnight.
In an old neighborhood with narrow streets the HOA didn’t allow parking on the street over night.
One guy thought he would get around this by being clever.
A neighbor put his boat on a trailer out there and then took off the wheels.
Somewhere in the by laws the word “parked” was defined as something with wheels.
He found it and decided to test it, and couldn’t understand why everyone thought he was a jerk.
The neighbors (and the guy’s wife) were not amused.
His boat blocked half the street and was an eyesore. His wife was embarrassed and begged him to move it.
He just smirked at everyone and thought he was clever. It sat there for weeks.
So, they took matters into their own hands.
Finally another neighbor bought used trailer wheels off of craigslist and put them on the trailer while the guy was at work. By the time he got home his boat was towed.
He never brought it back.
I always felt bad for his wife.
Short and sweet and delicious, right?
So many people have too much time on their hands.
No one wants this to be their fate.
Seriously it can happen to anyone.
Everyone has a story.
The succinct nature didn’t hurt.
This is the perfect revenge.
It’s a good thing the guy learned his lesson the first time, though.
Categories: STORIES
