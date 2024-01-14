Married Couple Eats A Piece Of Their Wedding Cake For One Year Anniversary And Realize It’s The Wrong One

It’s a wonderful rite of passage. Toss that wedding cake in the freezer and save it for your first anniversary.

If well-preserved, it’s a safe and delicious remembrance of one of the happiest times in your life.

But…hmm…this…isn’t right. Was this what we served?

One couple on TikTok asked themselves that exact same question, and happened to catch the whole thing on camera.

First, that glorious first bite one year later.

Ah this will be great.

After a confounding 7 seconds she asks, “Is this carrot cake?”

Then he takes a bite, and like any self-respecting husband, either just assumes it’s all normal, nothing of alarm here.

She pushes on, “That’s what we chose?”

Then it dawns on him. Wait…she’s right.

His eye-brows raise as if to say “Welp! Nothing we can do about it now!”

Watch the funny realization dawn on them here:

Let’s see what folks had to say.

This person absolutely nailed it.

While another TikTok user pointed out that the vibes were all spot-on.

There was even some matrimonial education taking place!

Just a funny, slice-of-life circumstance ripe for a bite-sized chuckle of a story.

And hey, at least it looked like it was good!

