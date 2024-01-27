Mom Lets Two-Year-Old Son Put On Her Makeup, And Now Dad Is Very Angry

Disagreements in parenting happen all the time. All you can do is move forward… And seek the advice of strangers.

This mom shared her story with Reddit to see if she was in the wrong.

So I (f26) was getting dressed and I usually put on apply makeup. My 2 yr old son likes to watch me. I try giving him the iPad but he just likes to watch me.

I’m very wary when it comes to things like this. But whatever he’s 2. He doesn’t know anything about gender norms just yet.

So yesterday I was sat applying my makeup and my 2 yr old came in, took my beauty blender and started dabbing his face.

I thought it was funny so called my husband to come look.

The father was immediately upset.

He wasn’t as amused as I was, tbh he was angry. Took the blender from him.

Then told me to stop trying to make our son feminine. I told him he’s only 2 but he said it starts early. I feel bad now. But I obviously didn’t think it was that much of a big deal. AITA?

Readers of this story were not happy with the father for his harshness.

One person warned of how this could affect the young boy as he gets older.

Another reader called the man an emotionally abusive father.

This person called the father insecure.

Sounds like the only thing this family needs is an attitude makeover.

