Mom Wants Her Daughter To Share A Bedroom With Her 14-Year-Old Uncle, So She Locked Them All Out
by Trisha Leigh
Family dynamics can be difficult to navigate, even in the healthiest of situations.
Most people won’t ask opposite-sex teenagers to share a bedroom, though, unless there really aren’t any other options.
OP has an uncle who is three years younger than her. When she learned he’d be moving in, she also learned she was supposed to share her room.
My mom’s little brother Alex (he’s 14) is moving in with us.
I don’t really mind or care as there’s literally nowhere else for him to go right now but they want me (17f) to share a room with him.
OP figures the kid can sleep in the basement but her mother is not budging.
We have 3 rooms, mom and dad’s room, my room, and a room in the basement. No one uses that room so I assumed that’s where he’d be sleeping.
But mom said no because Alex is scared of the dark and that specific room has no light. I told her to buy him a lamp but she got mad and said he’s not sleeping in the basement.
I asked her why, he’s 14, not 4. She just said that I’m being very difficult and he’s just going to sleep in there so I need to get over it.
I really don’t want to share a room with a 14 year old boy and plus I have my boyfriend over a lot. Also I don’t even know him and we’ve never met before either.
It got really bad the night before Alex came. Mom kept talking about where they’d put the mattress as if it was already decided so
I told her again that I really don’t want him sleeping in my room. She looked angrier than usual and told me that she’ll make me sleep in the room in the basement and give him my room if I don’t learn to cooperate.
So, OP locked them out – two nights in a row.
I told her that I don’t care, I’m not going to let him into my room. Then I went to my room and locked the door.
Some time later her and my dad asked me to open the door so they could put the mattress in but I refused. Mom got really mad again and said I’m being extremely selfish.
I told her I didn’t care.
I did the same thing tonight even though Alex was here as well and mom isn’t talking to me anymore.
Everyone is “disappointed” in her, but why?
Dad said he’s really disappointed in me as well but I think he’s just mad because they had to put the mattress in their room and that’s where Alex slept.
I refuse to budge on this though I do feel a little bad. Still, he can totally sleep in the basement, they’re making it difficult for themselves. AITA?
Does Reddit see the answer? You know they’ll share if so!
The top comment says they don’t see how either of them would be comfortable.
This person agrees it’s a way bigger ask than her mother is thinking.
They say this is just a recipe for disaster.
No one is blaming the uncle, though.
This commenter thinks OP moving to the basement makes the most sense.
I think this is such an odd story.
How can her mother not understand why this won’t work?
