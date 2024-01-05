Pregnant Sister Has Crazy Demands For Her Sister If She Wants To See The Baby Or Have A Relationship With Her
by Trisha Leigh
Adding a new family member is usually an exciting time, whether you’re going to be mom or dad, grandma or grandpa, a sibling, or an aunt or uncle.
That said, I feel like it should understood that the only lives that should be truly upended are the parents of the baby.
OP’s sister is pregnant and she…doesn’t see it that way.
I (20f) and my sister (22f) have never really gotten along, with in the last couple of days she announced that she was 7-8 months pregnant.
With the announcement came some very odd rules.
Like I can’t have junk food in my house if she’s over.
I can’t have my cat around her he needs to be locked away.
I can’t have pop cans in the fridge, and a few other along with the rules came her expectations of me and my other sister.
In fact, she wants everyone else to be as inconvenienced as she is going to be.
For example if she calls us we have to drop whatever we are doing to attend to her hand and foot unless we are at work.
If she asks us to do something we have to, and when the baby is born we have to have a car seat and a crib in each of our cars/houses so she can drop the baby off whenever she feels like it.
I told her there is no way that she is just going to drop her baby off at my house whenever she feels like it.
I have no issues getting a car seat in my car or having a bassinet in my house for if I’m babysitting my niece or nephew but I will not be told I have to because she wants to be able to drop the baby off whenever.
Does her sister have a right to be mad?
So I had told her that I will not cater to her every demand and wait on her hand and foot.
She had gotten upset and told me that she will never let me see my niece or nephew because I won’t let her just uproot my life because she decided to make a decision with a man who is 15 years older then her because she doesn’t want to put her life on hold for this baby.
I don’t feel like I am the jerk in this situation I just feel like she’s not seeing things from my perspective.
Like I’m heading to college soon and I’m not going to have room for the baby in my dorm and I don’t feel like I should have to cater to her just because she is pregnant.
OP is asking and Reddit is answering!
The top comment says sis is expecting way too much.
This commenter says absolutely not.
They assure OP none of this is normal.
This person has some questions that will probably never be answered.
Some people just can’t stop laughing.
The confidence and audacity of this sister is insane.
Cut your losses, fam!
