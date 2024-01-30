Renter Says Her Upstairs Neighbor Keeps Complaining About Her Cat So She Might Get Evicted
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s hard to find a place to live these days and any time you hear about someone possibly getting evicted from a house or an apartment, you gotta feel sorry for them.
A woman shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the dilemma she currently finds herself in…and it’s all about her cat!
She said, “One of the most embarrassing things just happened to me tonight. I might delete this later. So I just moved into my apartment in October. And since I moved in, I have been getting a complaint from my neighbor who lives above me. I’m on my final notice.”
She said that she tried to talk to the neighbor but, “She wasn’t really that nice. Not gonna lie. I mean, she was nice, but not really. Long story short, we talked it out. And I remember the last thing she said was… ‘I want you to live your life, but I want you to let me live my life, too.’”
The neighbor called her late one night to complain that her cat was running around and making noise. She said, “It’s literally my cat having the zoomies for like five minutes. Y’all, it’s Friday night and my cat hasn’t played all day.”
She seemed pretty frustrated in the video and she said, “I don’t know what else to do. Have you guys ever gone through something like this?”
Check out her video.
@keilakattt
I dont know what else to do☹️ #myneighborisakaren
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One viewer made a good point…
This individual said she should do the complaining.
And this person has an idea…
Let’s hope she lands on her feet!
Just like a cat…
Enjoy that Tok? Check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.